The 10 finalists have been announced for the Dr. John Winkin Award, also known as the Mr. Baseball Award, given annually to the top high school senior in the state.

The list includes Jared Brooks, a first baseman/pitcher from Cheverus; Alex Maxsimic, a catcher from Brewer; Trevor Labonte, a pitcher from York; Cam Guarino, a pitcher from Falmouth; Nate Howard, a pitcher/first baseman/outfielder from Erskine Academy; Zach Nash, a pitcher from Hermon; Dustin Crawford, a pitcher from Madison/Carrabec; Brandon Burnell, a pitcher from Sacopee Valley; Jackson Coutts, a catcher/pitcher/shortstop from Orono; Barrett Grant, a catcher from Searsport.

The award will be presented on June 23 at the Maine Senior All-star Games at Colby College. The C/D game will begin at 3:30 p.m., followed by the announcement of the award winner. The A/B game will start at 6:30 p.m.

Six of the players – Brooks, Labonte, Guarino, Howard, Coutts and Grant – are playing in regional championship games that begin on Tuesday.

