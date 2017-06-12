OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Receiver Jeremy Maclin signed a two-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens, who spent much of the offseason looking for a deep threat.

After being cut by Kansas City earlier this month, Maclin visited Buffalo and Baltimore last week. He chose the Ravens, who announced the signing on Monday.

Maclin fulfills the Ravens’ quest to provide another downfield target for quarterback Joe Flacco. Mike Wallace returns, but Steve Smith won’t be coming back after announcing his retirement.

Maclin broke into the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles and spent the last two years with Kansas City. A Pro Bowler in 2014, Maclin had 44 catches last year despite missing four games with a groin injury.

His 87 receptions in 2015 are a career high and set the Chiefs’ single-season record by a wide receiver.

Maclin also can return punts and has scored 46 career TDs.

JETS: New York released wide receiver Eric Decker, six days after saying it would do so if they couldn’t work out a trade.

The announcement ends Decker’s tenure with the team after three seasons. It’s the latest in a series of offseason moves by the Jets to cut high-priced veterans.

Linebacker David Harris last week was cut after 10 seasons.

FALCONS: Michael Vick, the dynamic quarterback whose career with Atlanta ended in disgrace, and Roddy White, the leading receiver in franchise history, were honored with a retirement ceremony.

“I’m here today as a retired Atlanta Falcon, and I can live with that forever and will forever be grateful. Thank you,” Vick said.

Vick, who thrilled fans with his dual-threat skills as a passer and runner, and White, the physical and productive receiver, were two of the biggest stars and most dynamic players in Falcons history.

For Vick, the warm embrace from the Falcons was not automatic. After leading the Falcons to two playoff appearances and one NFC championship game appearance in his six years in Atlanta, Vick was sent to prison in 2007 for running a dogfighting operation.

He returned after missing two seasons to play five years for the Eagles and had backup stints with the Jets and Steelers.

Vick did not play last season, but expressed his wish to retire with the Falcons.

TEXANS: Offensive lineman David Quessenberry has won the 2017 George Halas Award from the Professional Football Writers of America.

The Halas Award is given to a player, coach or staff member in the NFL who overcomes adversity to succeed. Quessenberry now 26, experienced a three-year battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosed in 2014 and returned to the field in 2017.

He spent the 2014, ’15 and ’16 seasons on the Texans’ non-football illness list while battling the disease.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.