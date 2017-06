ORRINGTON — Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside a burned out car in Orrington.

Police say the body was found early Sunday morning. The car was fully engulfed in flames at the time someone passing through the area found it.

The state Medical Examiner’s Office did an autopsy Sunday and work is going on to determine the identity of the woman. Police are also investigating to find out how the fire started.

Police say the car is registered to an Orrington woman.

