10 finalists chosen for Dr. Winkin baseball award

The 10 finalists have been announced for the Dr. John Winkin Award, also known as the Mr. Baseball Award, given annually to the top high school senior in the state.

The finalists are: Jared Brooks, Cheverus first baseman/pitcher; Alex Maxsimic, Brewer catcher; Trevor Labonte, York pitcher; Cam Guarino, Falmouth pitcher; Nate Howard, Erskine Academy pitcher/first baseman/outfielder; Zach Nash, Hermon pitcher; Dustin Crawford, Madison/Carrabec pitcher; Brandon Burnell, Sacopee Valley pitcher; Jackson Coutts, Orono catcher/pitcher/shortstop; and Barrett Grant, Searsport catcher.

The winner will be announced on June 23 at the Maine Senior All-Star Games at Colby College. The C/D game begins at 3:30 p.m., followed by the announcement of the award winner. The A/B game starts at 6:30 p.m.

Six players – Brooks, Labonte, Guarino, Howard, Coutts and Grant – are playing in regional championship games that begin on Tuesday.

NECBL: Frank Gregoire hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning, and added an RBI single in the eighth, to power the Upper Valley Nighthawks (2-2) to a 4-1 victory against the Sanford Mainers (1-4) in White River Junction, Vermont.

Connor Aube drew a walk and scored on Riley Pittman’s grounder for a 1-0 Mainers’ lead in the first.

SMBL: Chris Naylor drove in three runs with a pair of singles to lead Windham to a season-opening 11-0 victory over host Westbrook.

Dylan Raynor scored three times for Windham, which took the lead with a six-run second innings.

Windham pitcher Bryce Afthim struck out seven during the complete game two-hitter.

n Morgan Pratt tossed a two-hitter and Jack Clark drove in four runs to lead host Scarborough Summer Baseball (1-0) over Fitness Factory (0-1) 19-2 in six innings.

Cam Seymour, Jack Clark, Sam Clark and Noah Frank each had RBI doubles for Scarborough. Pratt (1-0) walked struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter.

SOCCER

AWARD: Carson Athlerley of Bangor High School is the 2016-2017 Gatorade Maine Boys Soccer Player of the Year. The 6-foot, 165-pound senior midfielder scored 18 goals and assisted on seven others for the Class A champion Rams this past season.

Athlerley is being honored for athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the field. The NSCAA All-American is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and has served as a tutor at Bangor High School as well as a volunteer in youth soccer.

GOLF

U.S. OPEN: Davis Love IV and Ryan Palmer are among six players added to the U.S. Open to fill the 156-man field.

The U.S. Open starts Thursday at Erin Hills

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: President Trump honored Clemson University’s NCAA championship team, calling its victory a title “for the ages.”

Clemson beat Alabama 35-31 in January.

Trump shook hands with quarterback Deshaun Watson and receiver Hunter Renfrow, who caught the winning TD with 1 second remaining.

BASKETBALL

NCAA: Margaret Hutson, who preceded Pat Summitt as the Tennessee women’s basketball coach, has died. She was 78.

– From staff and news reports

