SKOWHEGAN — The Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating a rash of apparent arson fires Monday morning in which five cars reportedly were set on fire and five more vandalized.
The first calls sending Fire Department and police personnel to Family Circle, a collection of apartments near the Skowhegan recreation department, came in just after 4:15 a.m. Monday. Another vandalism call was taken from adjoining West Front Street, according to interim Skowhegan Police Chief Joel Cummings.
Cummings said the five cars were each burned “to varying degrees.” He said the Fire Marshal’s Office was called in as normal protocol in such suspected arson cases.
