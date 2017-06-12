Skowhegan police have reportedly charged a woman with endangering the welfare of a child after video surfaced last week on social media showing her driving and talking on her cellphone even as an unbuckled toddler played in the front passenger of the moving car.

Jennifer Beane, 33, was summonsed Saturday on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Skowhegan Police Chief Joel Cummings, WCSH TV reported. Cummings also said the case was referred to the state Department of Human Services for review, the TV station reported.

The woman who recorded the video Wednesday evening last week, Lauren Hartsock, posted it in a public Facebook group called Skowhegan Neighborhood Watch and then notified Skowhegan police.

“I was waving my arms out the window, I was yelling, and she kept going,” Hartsock told the Morning Sentinel on Thursday. She said the driver was “not aware of her surroundings at all, she didn’t even see me.”

The video and a subsequent post by the Somerset County Sheriff’s Facebook blew up on Facebook. The original video garnered more than 250 “likes” and about 100 comments before an administrator eventually blocked comments. The sheriff’s office post had more than 500 “likes,” plus more than 100 comments and more than 100 shares.

This story will be updated.

