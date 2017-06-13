An Acton man was arrested Tuesday by York County Sheriff’s deputies after they determined that the suspect, who had been involved in a prior domestic violence incident at a woman’s home, was prohibited from having contact with the woman.

Sheriff William L. King Jr. said in a statement that dispatchers for the Sanford Regional Communications Center received a 911 call for help, via a text message, around 2:30 p.m.

Dispatchers determined that the text originated from a home on Foxes Ridge Road in Acton where a previous report of domestic violence had occurred. The woman told deputies she was frightened because she had been involved in a domestic dispute with 30-year-old Emanuel Slobada of Acton.

When Slobada returned to the home, deputies arrested him for violating his bail conditions in connection with a prior domestic violence assault, according to King. Slobada had been ordered not to drink alcohol, take illegal drugs, or have contact with the woman.

He was being held Tuesday night at the York County Jail pending his arraignment Wednesday.

