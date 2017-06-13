WASHINGTON — Tyler Flowers hit a go-ahead three-run home run off Matt Albers in the ninth inning and the Atlanta Braves came from three runs down to beat the Washington Nationals 11-10 on Monday night and snap a three-game skid.

Flowers had been hitless in his first four at-bats before he took Albers’ fastball to the opposite field and into the Nationals bullpen.

Houston right fielder Josh Reddick can't catch a long drive by the Rangers' Joey Gallo, which goes for a triple in the second inning Monday in Houston. Associated Press/Eric Christian Smith Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Matt Adams hit a pair of homers, including one of starter Stephen Strasburg.

Albers (2-1) allowed the final three runs in the ninth after entering to work out of an eighth-inning jam.

Atlanta’s bullpen allowed two runs over 52/3 innings. Jason Motte (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth and Jim Johnson allowed a run but completed the ninth for his 13th save.

Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz gave up a career-high eight runs, including homers by Bryce Harper, Brian Goodwin and Trea Turner, and lasted just 31/3 innings. He exited in the middle of a four-run fourth inning that gave Washington a 9-6 lead.

The Braves closed to 9-8 in the eighth on Adams’ solo shot and Ender Inciarte’s sacrifice fly. Then Nick Markakis and Adams both walked to set up Flowers’ shot in the ninth.

METS 6, CUBS 1: Jacob deGrom pitched a five-hitter, Asdrubal Cabrera atoned for an embarrassing error by lining two home runs and turning four double plays, and New York won at home.

DeGrom (5-3) threw the Mets’ first complete game of the season as New York won its fourth in a row.

PIRATES 7, ROCKIES 2: Jameson Taillon pitched five scoreless innings in his return from treatments for testicular cancer and Pittsburgh won at home.

Taillon (3-1) allowed five hits, walked two and struck out five. Taillon had surgery May 8, four days after losing to the Reds at Cincinnati, then made three rehab starts in the minor leagues.

Josh Harrison hit a two-run home run, his eighth, in the first inning off Kyle Freeland (7-4). Harrison, David Freese and Jose Osuna each had two hits for the Pirates.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RANGERS 6, ASTROS 1: Yu Darvish pitched seven solid innings and Nomar Mazara hit a three-run homer to give Texas a win at Houston.

MARINERS 14, TWINS 3: Nelson Cruz drove in four runs and Mitch Haniger had four hits as Seattle won at Minnesota.

Danny Valencia and Mike Zunino hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning, the fifth such feat for the Mariners this season. Yovani Gallardo (3-6) sailed through six innings with the excess support, allowing three runs and seven hits.

WHITE SOX 10, ORIOLES 7: Kevan Smith hit his first career home run, Avisail Garcia celebrated his 26th birthday with three RBI and Chicago beat visiting Baltimore.

