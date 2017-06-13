STANDISH — Yarmouth High scored four runs in the third inning and held on to defeat York, 5-3, in the Class B South baseball championship Tuesday at St. Joseph’s College.

It is the Clippers’ first regional championship in Class B. Ninth-seeded Yarmouth (15-5) last appeared in a state title game in 1995, when it was the Class C state champion.

York, the No. 2 seed, finished 15-4.

Yarmouth will play Old Town for the Class B state title Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at St. Joe’s.

With the score tied 1-1, the Clippers broke through in the top of the third.

Singles by Luke Waeldner, Chris Romano and Gibson Harnett loaded the bases. Jack Romano doubled in two runs.

James Waaler squeezed in the third run and Joe Coyne had an RBI single. York threatened in the fifth, scoring twice and loading the bases, but Dom Morrill came in relief to strike out the final batter.

This story will be updated.

