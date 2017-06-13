A Dresden man pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to distribute heroin and crack cocaine.

Daniel Pallis, 29, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Bangor.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said Pallis and others distributed heroin and crack in central Maine. Investigators with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department had an informant order drugs from one of the co-conspirators and was then directed to Pallis, who completed the transaction.

Pallis faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million and at least three years of supervised release. He will be sentenced at a later date.

