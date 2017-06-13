A fire Tuesday evening destroyed a summer camp on Thomas Pond in Raymond and caused heavy damage to a second structure.

The camp was located at 105 Thomas Pond Terrace, according to a dispatcher for the Cumberland County Regional Dispatch Center. No injuries were reported. The fire broke out around 6 p.m.

Raymond Fire Chief Bruce Tupper said that both structures, which were 20 feet apart, were total losses. The fire spread quickly due to the presence of a propane and oil tank near the camp, he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

