A fire Tuesday evening destroyed a summer camp on Thomas Pond in Raymond and caused heavy damage to a second structure.
The camp was located at 105 Thomas Pond Terrace, according to a dispatcher for the Cumberland County Regional Dispatch Center. No injuries were reported. The fire broke out around 6 p.m.
Raymond Fire Chief Bruce Tupper said that both structures, which were 20 feet apart, were total losses. The fire spread quickly due to the presence of a propane and oil tank near the camp, he said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.