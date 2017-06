Here is a breakdown of municipal and school referendum results in southern and coastal Maine. Unless otherwise noted, these are results of school budget votes. Look here for more information about the ballot questions.

Biddeford (preliminary results)



Yes 73% (339)

No 27% (125)

Brunswick school budget

Yes 58% (2,183)

No 42% (1,604)

Brunswick school construction

Yes 53% (2,040)

No 47% (1,779)

Buxton marijuana restrictions

Yes 56% (328)

No 44% (266)

Cape Elizabeth

Yes 56% (631)

No 44% (487)

Falmouth

Yes 78% (740)

No 22% (204)

Gorham

Yes

No

Old Orchard Beach

Yes 70% (340)

No 30% (144)

Portland

Yes 78% (3,148)



No 22% (890)

Saco

Yes 67% (617)

No 33% (299)

Sanford school budget

Yes 82% (1,403)

No 18% (313)

Sanford municipal budget

Yes 84% (1,433)

No 16% (283)

Sanford school reorganization

Yes 83% (1,444)

No 17% (287)

Scarborough

Yes 43% (1,822)

No 57% (2,408)

South Portland

Yes 76% (905)

No 24% (283)

Wells school budget

Yes 80% (1,510)

No 20% (367)

Wells public safety complex

Yes 67% (1,176)

No 33% (580)

Westbrook

Yes 57% (456)

No 43% (344)

Yarmouth school budget

Yes 73% (1,423)

No 27% (524)

Yarmouth road improvements

Yes 74% (1,386)

No 26% (475)

Multi-town districts

RSU 5

Freeport

Yes 73% (620)

No 27% (233)

Pownal

Yes 39% (71)

No 61% (112)

Durham

Yes 43% (184)

No 57% (246)

Total

Yes 60% (875)

No 40% (591)

RSU 14

Windham

Yes 65% (300)

No 35% (165)

Raymond

Yes 67% (169)

No 33% (84)

Total

Yes 65% (469)

No 35% (229)

RSU 21

Kennebunk

Yes 69% (1,170)

No 31% (514)

Kennebunkport

Yes

No

Arundel

Yes 70% (173)

No 30% (72)

Total

Yes

No

SAD 6

Buxton

Yes 55% (328)

No 45% (266)

Standish

Yes

No

Hollis

Yes

No

Limington

Yes

No

Frye Island

Yes

No

Total

Yes

No

SAD 15

Gray

Yes 59% (432)

No 41% (298)

New Gloucester

Yes 64% (303)

No 36% (170)

Total

Yes 61% (735)

No 39% (468)

SAD 51

Cumberland

Yes 56% (556)

No 44% (441)

North Yarmouth

Yes 56% (291)

No 44% (231)

Total

Yes 56% (847)

No 44% (672)

