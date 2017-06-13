LONDON — Firefighters were battling a massive fire in a London high-rise early Wednesday morning with one side of the building fully engulfed in flames and reports of people trapped inside.

Fire officials said 45 fire engines and 200 firefighters were called to the scene.

The London Fire Brigade tweeted that the Grenfell Tower in the North Kensington area was burning from the second to the top floor.

The Metropolitan Police said two people were being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and cordons were in place.

George Clarke, the presenter of “Amazing Spaces,” told Radio 5 Live he was covered in ash even though he was yards from the scene.

He said he saw people waving flashlights from the top levels of the building and saw rescuers “doing an incredible job” trying to get people out.

“It’s so heartbreaking, I’ve seen someone flashing their torches at the top level and they obviously can’t get out,” Clarke said.

Tim Downey, another eyewitness, told the BBC part of the building was “burned through to its very core.”

“I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s just such a big fire,” Downey was quoted by the BBC as saying.

“The whole building is just crumbling. It’s just billowing black smoke.”

