AUGUSTA – A Maine bill to prohibit minors from using tanning beds is set to die.

The Senate on Tuesday upheld Republican Gov. Paul LePage’s veto of Scarborough Republican Sen. Amy Volk’s bill, which he called governmental overreach.

LePage said Maine’s economy has long depended on people working long hours in the sun.

The American Tanning Association says a similar New Jersey ban didn’t prevent sunbed use and that sunbed salons are already educating families.

The industry group say proponents are “bulldozing” science.

The American Cancer Society and medical groups said the rising rate of melanoma is in part linked to the popularity of tanning salons among young women.

LePage noted under current law, children under 14 are prohibited from using a tanning device. Older teens require parental permission or a parent accompanying them.

