MaineVoices Live is an event series featuring conversations between Press Herald reporters and notable Maine voices.

Join us on Aug. 29 as we welcome Zach Zamboni, a cinematographer who has won three Primetime Emmys as well as a Peabody Award for his work on Anthony Bourdain’s food and travel shows “No Reservations” and “Parts Unknown.” Zach was raised in Maine and began his film education at the University of Maine at Orono. He’s filmed over 10,000 hours in 60 countries, creating over 100 episodes of documentary television. Zach describes his style as unifying documentary and fiction film techniques, “bringing cinematic looks to non-fiction, and the immediacy of real life to fictional work.”

A Press Herald reporter will lead the conversation as we hear firsthand stories from Zach about traveling the world with Bourdain’s production, how he captures in-the-moment drama and chaos, and why he maintains a home in Portland despite his globetrotting lifestyle and international family.

7 – 8 p.m.

One Longfellow Square

TICKETS:

$15 FOR THE PUBLIC

$10 FOR SUBSCRIBERS

