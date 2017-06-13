The Boston Red Sox selected six college players and two from high school on the second day of the major league draft Tuesday.

Rounds 3 through 10 were conducted, with the remainder of the 40-round draft to be held Wednesday.

The six college players chosen by the Red Sox were second baseman Brett Netzer, Charlotte; starter Jake Thompson, Oregon State; reliever Zach Schellenger, Seton Hall; first baseman Zach Sterry, Oakland; second baseman Tanner Nishioka, Pomona-Pitzer; and outfielder Jordan Wren, Georgia Southern.

The two high school players, taken in rounds five and seven, were starter Alex Scherff, Colleyville, Texas; and outfielder Tyler Esplin, Lake Bluff, Illinois.

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, selected University of Texas first baseman Kacy Clemens – the son of Roger – in the eighth round.

The younger Clemens hit .305 for the Longhorns this season, with a team-leading 12 home runs and 49 RBI. There could be another Clemens taken Wednesday: Kacy’s younger brother Kody, a redshirt sophomore shortstop who hit .241 with five homers and 23 RBI for Texas.

DODGERS: First baseman Adrian Gonzalez has a degenerative disk in his back that will keep him out indefinitely.

BLUE JAYS: Second baseman Devon Travis had surgery to clean out cartilage in his right knee and is expected to be out a while, according to Manager John Gibbons.

TWINS: Minnesota recalled right-hander Ryan Pressly from Triple-A Rochester, the latest change in its chewed-up bullpen.

MARINERS: The team and Safeco Insurance said they will end their stadium naming rights partnership after the 2018 season.

BREWERS: Infielder Travis Shaw was reinstated after being out since June 8 because of a family medical emergency.

METS: New York placed shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera on the 10-day disabled with a left thumb sprain.

