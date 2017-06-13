SHAPLEIGH — Maine State Police say they have arrested a man who fled a crash scene and tried to stash a bag full of drugs in the woods.
Police told WCSH that 30-year-old Brandon Gilpatrick of West Newfield was driving a vehicle that crossed the center line and struck another vehicle in Shapleigh, injuring occupants of the other car.
Gilpatrick fled the scene in his vehicle, police said, and when they found him coming out of the woods near the Back Road he told them he was not the driver in the crash.
State troopers with K-9 units tracked Gilpatrick’s path about a mile into the woods and found the duffel bag full of drugs, police said.