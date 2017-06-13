NEW HIRES

Black Funeral Homes & Cremation Service of Sanford-Springvale hired Candis Lawrance as a licensed practitioner of funeral service.

Lawrance earned her degree in funeral service from the American Academy McAllister Institute in New York City, has completed her apprenticeship and has recently passed her national board and state board exams. She worked with Black Funeral Homes as a practitioner trainee for the past three years.

Portland North Dental Associates and Dr. Robert A. DeRice welcomed Dr. Christopher Pochebit to its practice.

Pochebit, of Portland, is a recent graduate of the University of New England College of Dental Medicine. The practice is currently accepting new patients.

Macpage LLC hired Nadia Batishcheva as an accounting associate.

Batishcheva previously worked as a senior accountant at Infinity Credit Union.

Maine Water announced the hiring of Richard Serino and the retirement of Robert Theriault.

Serino joined the company as an accountant. He was previously with Avangrid, Inc. where he was lead analyst – income tax. Theriault retired as accounting manager and CPA.

Aroostook Aspirations Initiative recently hired Justin Simpson as a sales and business development executive for Opportunities Aroostook.

Simpson brings 12 years experience in sales and finance, including 10 at two car dealerships in the Presque Isle area.

Erin Herrick joined Fontaine Team as an associate broker in its Scarborough office.

Herrick, of Cumberland, brings an extensive background in customer service, starting at her father’s restaurant as a teenager. In 2011, she earned her real estate license.

