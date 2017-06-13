BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the Stanley Cup Final out of the way, Sabres GM Jason Botterill has resumed the team’s coaching search with the expectation to make a decision by early next week.

In a text sent to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Botterill declined to reveal which candidates from the Cup finalists he still intends to interview after Pittsburgh beat Nashville to win the championship in Game 6 on Sunday. When asked specifically about his interest in Pittsburgh’s Rick Tocchet and Nashville’s Phil Housley, Botterill would only say: “I have respect for both of the coaches mentioned.”

The newly hired GM has already interviewed numerous candidates, including Washington assistant Todd Reirden. Botterill, however, was forced to place the search on hold because NHL rules prevented him from interviewing assistant coaches on teams still competing in the playoffs.

Botterill was hired last month after the Sabres fired both GM Tim Murray and Coach Dan Bylsma in April.

Botterill has an immediate connection to Tocchet. Botterill spent the previous 10 years working his way up the Penguins’ ranks to eventually become the team’s assistant GM.

And Botterill was invited by the Penguins to Game 6 in Nashville, where he was on the ice to take part in the celebrations in honor of the role he played in helping build the defending champion’s roster.

He also has a connection to Housley from their NHL playing days. Though Botterill was mostly a minor-league journeyman, he and Housley both played for the Calgary Flames from 1999-2001.

Housley, a Hall of Fame defenseman, was selected by Buffalo in the first round of the 1982 draft and spent the first eight seasons of his 21-year career with the team.

The Sabres are the NHL’s only team without a coach after Florida hired Bob Boughner on Monday.

• Buffalo re-signed goalie Linus Ullmark to a two-year, $1.5 million contract extension.

Ullmark completed the final year of his rookie contract and was eligible to become a restricted free agent.

BRUINS: Boston named Providence Coach Kevin Dean as an assistant coach on Bruce Cassidy’s staff, filling the post left vacant when Cassidy was promoted in February to be Claude Julien’s replacement.

PENGUINS: The Penguins’ Stanley Cup victory hasn’t earned them an invitation to the White House. Not yet, anyway.

But if one comes, they will accept it.

“The Pittsburgh Penguins would never turn down a visit to the White House and, if invited, we would go as a team,” team CEO/president David Morehouse said in a prepared statement.

The interesting twist is that several members of the team’s hierarchy are staunch progressives.

Owner Ron Burkle is a major donor to Democratic causes, and Morehouse worked in the Clinton administration and on Al Gore’s 2000 presidential campaign.

Regardless, Morehouse said those political leanings would have no impact on the team’s willingness to go to the White House.

“We respect the office of the presidency of the United States and what it stands for,” he said.

Predators: Nashville signed defenseman Yannick Weber to a one-year contract worth $650,000.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.