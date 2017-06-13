A construction worker was struck on Interstate 95 Tuesday morning in Gray, a Maine State Police spokesman said.

The incident occurred about 9:30 a.m. when a worker parked his truck in the breakdown lane on the northbound side of the highway to fix a sign, Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland said.

As the man got back into his truck, he was hit by a passing car and thrown into the roadway, but he crawled back to safety near his truck on his own, McCausland said.

The driver of the car that struck him stopped and has been interviewed by police. The investigation continued Tuesday, and McCausland had no word on whether anyone would be charged.

Details of the accident were not immediately available, and the condition of the person injured was not known.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.