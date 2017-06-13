A construction worker was struck on Interstate 95 Tuesday morning in Gray, a Maine State Police spokesman said.
The incident occurred about 9:30 a.m. when a worker parked his truck in the breakdown lane on the northbound side of the highway to fix a sign, Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland said.
As the man got back into his truck, he was hit by a passing car and thrown into the roadway, but he crawled back to safety near his truck on his own, McCausland said.
The driver of the car that struck him stopped and has been interviewed by police. The investigation continued Tuesday, and McCausland had no word on whether anyone would be charged.
Details of the accident were not immediately available, and the condition of the person injured was not known.
This story will be updated.