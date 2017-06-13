A possible North Korean drone took numerous photos of a new U.S. missile defense site located in South Korea before crashing near the demilitarized zone between the two countries, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

The drone, according to the report, was found last week just days after North Korea test fired a salvo of anti-ship missiles. The test, reportedly overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, marked the latest escalation following a series of weapon trials in recent months that have steadily ratcheted up tensions in the region.

A South Korean Defense Ministry official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the drone was found in a South Korean border town and that it had taken 10 photos of a U.S. THAAD missile site located in Seongju. The Sony digital camera aboard the drone had hundreds of photos stored, though most of the images were of various agricultural areas in South Korea, according to the report.

The THAAD or Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system, is a sophisticated system that uses kinetic energy to destroy warheads in flight.

