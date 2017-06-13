BOBSLEDDING

Pills, alcohol found in U.S bobsledder at death

Olympic bobsledding champion Steven Holcomb had prescription sleeping pills and alcohol in his system when he was found dead last month, according to a toxicology report provided to his family and USA Bobsled and Skeleton.

Holcomb’s blood-alcohol level was found to be 0.188, well above the threshold for intoxication. He also had more than the typical dosage of the sleeping aid Lunesta in his system, and the report indicated that combination was fatal for the bobsledder who was found in his bed at the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, New York, on May 6.

Holcomb, 37, was a three-time Olympic medalist.

TENNIS

QUEENS CLUB: French Open champion Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the tourney, a warm-up event for Wimbledon, saying he needs to rest.

Nadal won a record 10th French Open championship Sunday after also winning clay-court titles in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid over the last two months.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Longtime football coach Mike Gundy signed a five-year contract extension with Oklahoma State that will pay him $4.2 million this year, followed by a $125,000 raise each year afterward.

Gundy is the school’s longest-serving and most successful head football coach with a 104-50 record. His current contract, which paid $3.9 million annually, was set to expire at the end of 2019. Upon approval by the Oklahoma State/A&M Board of Regents, the agreement announced will automatically roll over each season.

BASEBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE BASEBALL LEAGUE: Khem Johnson scored the eventual winner when Zach Johnson reached on a bases-loaded error in the top of the eighth inning as South Portland edged past Bonny Eagle 7-6 in a mutual opener at Standish.

South Portland’s Dan Mickiewicz went 3 for 3 and scored twice.

Will Whyte had a pair of hits for Bonny Eagle.

NECBL: Ryland Kerr went 3 for 4, with a double and triple, and scored a run to lead the Sanford Mainers (2-4) to a 6-4 win over the Winnipesaukee Muskrats at Sanford.

Bryan Sturges added three hits for Sanford.

Greg Ludwig led Winnipesaukee (2-4) with two hits.

Andrew Barnes picked up the win for the Mainers, going 32/3 innings, allowing a run on one hit, walking one and fanning five.

HOCKEY

AHL: The Grand Rapids Griffins beat the visiting Syracuse Crunch 4-3 to win the Calder Cup in six games.

The Griffins are coached by Todd Nelson, who won the Calder Cup with the Portland Pirates in 1994.

Syracuse goalie Mike McKenna, another ex-Pirate, made 22 saves in the final game.

– From staff and news report

