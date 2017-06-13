BANGOR – Horror author Stephen King says his frequent criticism of President Trump has gotten him blocked on Twitter.

The author of “Firestarter” and “It” tweeted Tuesday the Republican president has blocked him on the social media website. He says, “I may have to kill myself.”

Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets. I may have to kill myself. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 13, 2017

Have others received a notification of being blocked from Trump’s tweets, or is it a hoax? It’s not as if his tweets are hard to find! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 13, 2017

King lives in Bangor and uses his Twitter account to criticize Trump regularly. He tweeted in February that Trump “screws up” America’s relationship with Australia. He called Trump “an impulsive, bad-tempered idiot.”

King tweeted a lament in December that Hillary Clinton’s victory in the popular vote was by a margin of millions and Trump was still going to become president.

Lawyers for two Twitter users last week sent the White House a letter demanding they be un-blocked from the @realDonaldTrump account. The White House didn’t respond to a request for comment then.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.