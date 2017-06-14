BRUNSWICK — Top-seeded Brunswick beat No. 2 Lewiston for the fourth time this season Wednesday night to claim its fourth consecutive Class A North boys’ lacrosse title.

Aiden Glover, a sophomore attack, had five goals and two assists as the unbeaten Dragons cruised to a 14-8 win.

Brunswick (15-0) will play defending state champion Scarborough (12-2) in the state final at 10 a.m. Saturday at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

The Dragons never trailed, building leads of 5-2 after one quarter, 7-3 at halftime and 12-5 after three quarters.

“We’ve played them four times and they knew what we were throwing at them, and we knew how we had to execute,” said Christian Glover, a long-stick middie who had a goal and two assists while spearheading the defense. “Communication was really big, and our leaders stepped up.”

Brunswick defeated Lewiston 16-6 and 15-8 in two regular-season matchups, then recorded a 10-5 win in the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference championship game.

“I think we played better against them each time,” said Lewiston Coach Ben Fournier. “We practiced a lot against the zone. We got a lot more looks even though we didn’t capitalize on them.”

Brunswick’s zone defense forced the Blue Devils (10-5) to shoot mostly from the perimeter.

“It was a little frustrating,” Fournier said. “We were getting our looks that we (coaches) saw on the sideline, but it’s not easy to see on the field.”

The Dragons used a zone defense in all of their games against the Devils.

“We traditionally are not a zone team,” Brunswick Coach Don Glover said. “I like to run and gun and go, but sometimes you’ve got to look at the strategy. (Lewiston is) skilled and they move well off the ball, so maybe you want to clog it up a little bit.”

Lewiston’s Roman Dennis, a senior middie, won 14 of 22 draws. He enabled the Devils to obtain possession of the ball the majority of the time following goals. A lot of those possessions ended with goalie Connor Pendergast stopping a shot from well outside the crease.

“For him as a sophomore to step into a game like he did was really big,” said Christian Glover, one the head coach’s two sons who play for the Dragons. “I think he can (handle) it, and he proved it today.”

Pendergast made 15 saves.

“Our guys executed well, and their goalie came up with (some) big saves,” Fournier said. “He definitely kept them ahead in the game.”

Max Gramins finished with four goals for the Dragons. Ben Palizay had a goal and two assists, Alex Eno chipped in with a goal and an assist, and Josh Dorr and Henry Doherty also scored.

Alex Rivet paced Lewiston with four goals. Pat Racine and Jayden Wilson each finished with a goal and an assist, Tanner Cortes and Sam Payne got the other goals, Gunnar Wade was credited with two assists, and Dennis and Garrett Poussard each had one assist.

