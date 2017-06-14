Former Maine House minority leader, state senator and two-time Democratic congressional candidate Emily Cain has been hired to lead to influential Washington, D.C.-based women’s group Emily’s List.

The 37-year-old from Orono will be tasked with recruiting and promoting female candidates for seats ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. She replaces Jess O’Connell, now CEO of the Democratic National Committee.

“We are thrilled to welcome Emily Cain,” Emily’s List president Stephanie Schriock said in a statement. “Emily is a leader for progressive change at a moment when the rights, security and well-being of women and American families are under unprecedented assault by the radical and dangerous policies of the Trump administration and GOP. Emily knows how to fight back.”

Cain, originally from Kentucky, attended the University of Maine in Orono in the late 1990s and early 2000s. She then got her Masters’ in education from Harvard University.

In 2004, at age 24, she ran for a Maine House seat representing Orono, her college town. She served four terms, including one term as Democratic leader. After she was termed out of the House, Cain ran for State Senate and won the seat. She served on the powerful appropriations committee for her one Senate term.

In 2014, Cain won a two-way Democratic primary for the U.S. House of Representatives seat vacant when Mike Michaud decided to run for governor. Cain bested fellow state Sen. Troy Jackson in that primary but then lost to Republican Bruce Poliquin in the 2014 general election.

Last year, Cain again ran against Poliquin, but failed to unseat the incumbent congressman.

Most recently, Cain was serving as chief strategy officer of History IT, a Portland-based firm that oversees the digitization of historical archives and collections. Her husband, Danny Williams, is the executive director of the Collins Center for the Arts at UMaine.

Although Cain has a lengthy political history in Maine, she is less known in D.C.

“I’m excited to hit the ground running at Emily’s List,” Cain said in a statement. “With Stephanie’s leadership and powerhouse team, Emily’s List is getting more women ready to run and ready to win elections at all levels. We are empowering women from all backgrounds, particularly women of color, to be a part of making positive change in town halls and Statehouses, to the U.S. Congress and the White House.”

