WATERVILLE — The way Lydia Dexter saw it, the final play of the Class A North girls’ lacrosse final was set up so perfectly, how could she not score?

“It was the most perfect pass I think I’ve ever received. I didn’t have to do much,” said Dexter, a Messalonskee co-captain. “I just saw the shot and put it in. Thank God for Kaitlyn Smith on that one.”

As the first overtime neared its finish, Dexter took Smith’s pass and fired a high shot from the left of the Windham net. Dexter’s shot was true, and her goal with 6.5 seconds left gave Messalonskee a come-from-behind 7-6 win.

It’s the third consecutive regional title for Messalonskee (14-1), the defending state champion. The Eagles will play Massabesic on Saturday at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland in a rematch of last year’s state final.

Second-seeded Windham finished the season at 12-3.

“I thought we had opportunities and outshot them, we just didn’t put it in there. I’m very proud of the effort. Our kids played phenomenal,” Windham Coach Matt Perkins said.

Windham went ahead in the final minute of the first half and led 6-4 with 11:17 remaining after Kaitlyn Roberts scored. Messalonskee got a goal back with 8:42 left when Ally Turner scored, and Turner took advantage of a free-position opportunity to tie the game with 1:24 left. Turner finished with four goals, all in the second half.

“In the beginning of the game, sometimes I get so worked up I just shoot it. I told myself I needed to relax and do my thing,” Turner said. “It’s really important for me to fake before I shoot. That’s what I’ve been taught, move the goalie before you shoot it. That was the key for me to start putting goals in. I focused, and I faked and shot.”

Windham called a timeout with 47.5 seconds left to set up a final scoring chance. Mya Mannette held the ball in the left corner, waiting until there was 17 seconds left to begin the attack. Windham was unable to get off a shot, however.

Messalonskee took a 2-0 lead on a pair of Lauren Pickett goals in the first six minutes. After that, Windham was the more aggressive team for much of the game.

Holly Spencer’s goal with 10:12 left in the first half got Windham on the board, and Eliza Palow tied the game with 2:07 remaining.

“The draw is a big part of the game, and we just couldn’t win the draw. They’re scrappy on the draw. When they’re winning the draw, it’s hard to get the ball and score,” Dexter said.

Alanna Joyce’s breakaway goal on a shot over the right shoulder of Messalonskee goalie Gaby Languet with 29.1 seconds left in the first half, gave Windham a 3-2 lead. Joyce scored again at 20:20 of the second half to give Windham a two-goal cushion.

“I thought we did a good job controlling the ball. Give credit to Messalonskee. They did a really good job adjusting,” Perkins said.

