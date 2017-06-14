YARMOUTH — Top-seeded Yarmouth capped an impressive run through the Class B North girls’ lacrosse tournament Wednesday night, capturing the title with an 18-2 victory against third-ranked Oceanside.

The Clippers (15-0) outscored their three playoff opponents 54-10 to capture their fifth consecutive regional championship.

For the third straight spring, Yarmouth will meet Kennebunk (12-2) for the state championship. The game will be held Saturday at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.

“We’ve been practicing really hard and our goal this season was to get back to the state final,” said Yarmouth Coach Dorothy Holt.

“These girls have worked so hard for this – in the heat, in the rain – all year, so today was just trying to take care of business.”

Yarmouth defeated Kennebunk in the 2015 state final before losing to the Rams in a bid to repeat last season.

“The fact that they got the best of us last year is a motivating factor that is going to push us to play even better,” said Eva Then of Yarmouth.

“We’re just so excited to play them again.”

The teams met once in the regular season, a late May game that saw Yarmouth come away with a 7-3 victory.

“That game was a slugfest,” said Holt. “It was pouring rain and on grass.

“Kennebunk is a very good team. It’s going to be anyone’s game.”

Against Oceanside, the Clippers scored the first 12 goals, including taking a 10-0 lead into halftime.

“We just moved the ball really quickly and the fast break was working really well,” said Then.

“Meredith (Lane) was winning the draws and we were able to work the ball to where we wanted it.”

Then led the way, pouring in five of her six goals before halftime.

“Eva just was on fire tonight,” said Holt. “That took 11 players on the field working together and supporting her so she could do her thing. They set her up and boy, did she see the back of the net tonight.”

Lane, Kirsten Thomas, Emma Marston and freshman Ehryn Groothoff all scored twice for Yarmouth.

Greta Elder, Abby Thornton and Ella Antonini each added a goal. Gretchen Barbera, a senior captain and standout defender, scored the first goal of her career for the Clippers.

“It was so awesome to see Gretchen score,” said Then, “because she’s one of our best defenders.

“We were all so happy for her when she was able to put that in with a nice lefty shot.”

Yarmouth shut out the Mariners for the first 32 minutes of the game until freshman attack Nichole Ladd was able to find the net.

Senior attack Julia Barbour added the other Oceanside goal with just under six minutes remaining during a man-up advantage.

