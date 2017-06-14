HOULTON — A jury has returned a guilty verdict for a 20-year-old man accused of a brutal killing in Houlton.

WAGM-TV reported that Reginald Dobbins was convicted Wednesday of murdering Keith Suitter.

Suitter, 61, a military veteran, ran a painting business and lived alone. Officials say he was beaten and stabbed to death on March 1, 2015. The hammer that is believed to have killed Suitter was found in Dobbins’ home.

Dobbins was 18 at the time of the killing.

His attorney blamed another teenager who was charged in the crime. Samuel Geary, who was 16 at the time, was charged as an adult. He pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

