Imagine my surprise reading lengthy and so-serious accounts of how difficult it is to attract doctors, surgeons and medical specialists of all sorts to Maine because of the 3 percent surtax on incomes over $200,000. Oh my, the wringing of hands.

Mainers who voted on this last November have no idea of the burden on poor souls stuck in that $300,000 tax bracket. An extra $3,000 in tax to help pay for the education of our children? Nope: an insurmountable burden on that extra $100,000 of income.

Even the Maine Legislature’s budget negotiators are in a tizzy trying to roll back the citizen initiative. No need.

Here’s a simple solution for the hospital boards to consider: pay the hard-pressed prospects $3,000 more. OK, $3,090 to cover the tax. Give them a bonus. It’s a deductible business expense for you, an additional incentive to the docs to live and practice in beautiful Maine, and $3,000 toward schooling our kids. Win-win-win.

Enough of the histrionics, please. Don’t even try to explain that the health care system cannot afford to do this. It’s a 1 percent raise when our health insurance is up 20 percent or more. And they all get to live with us in Maine, the way life should be.

Douglas Posson

Rockport

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.