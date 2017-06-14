I think it’s worth objecting to your June 7 online headline describing Sen. Angus King as getting “testy” with Trump administration intelligence officials.

Perhaps the newspaper could have described the solemn responsibility that Sen. King now has, under his oath to the U.S. Constitution, to protect our country by using his position to vigorously investigate allegations that could amount to treason.

Perhaps it’s important to speak up, loudly, at this critical moment, and support all of the senators as they try to get at the truth.

Scott Shur

Portland

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.