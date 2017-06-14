CHICAGO — The Baltimore Orioles placed slugging first baseman Chris Davis on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday because of a strained right oblique.

The team announced the move before its game against the Chicago White Sox.

Davis left Monday’s loss to Chicago after hitting a fly to right with the bases loaded in the third inning. He is batting .226 with 14 homers and 26 RBI.

YANKEES: Left-hander CC Sabathia was diagnosed with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain and will likely be out 4 to 8 weeks.

The team has yet to place Sabathia, whose next scheduled start would have been Sunday, on the disabled list. He injured the hamstring pushing off the mound Tuesday.

DODGERS: Outfielder Yasiel Puig was suspended one game and fined by Major League Baseball for making an obscene gesture to Indians fans Tuesday night.

Puig flashed the middle finger on both hands at fans sitting behind home plate at Progressive Field after hitting a home run in the second inning. Baseball executive Joe Torre announced the one-game penalty and undisclosed fine.

Puig is appealing the decision and played Wednesday night.

The mercurial player said he “stooped” to the level of fans who he said were heckling him in the on-deck circle.

BRAVES: Third baseman Adonis Garcia is expected to miss about two months after having surgery Monday to repair ligament damage in his left ring finger.

The 32-year-old Garcia was placed on the 10-day disabled list June 7. He hurt his hand on a swing.

WHITE SOX: James Shields is ready to return to the rotation.

The 35-year-old right-hander is scheduled to start Sunday at Toronto after being sidelined the past two months because of a strained right back muscle.

