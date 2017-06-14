WASHINGTON — Kurt Suzuki homered, Julio Teheran earned his third consecutive victory and the Atlanta Braves defeated the Washington Nationals 13-2 on Wednesday to earn a rare series victory on the road against their NL East rival.

Brandon Phillips had four hits and three RBI for the Braves, who had dropped seven consecutive road series against the Nationals and had lost 23 of their last 25 games in Washington before taking 2 of 3 this week.

IT'S A FACT Daniel Gossett's infield single Wednesday was the first hit of his career and the first by an Oakland pitcher since Aug. 30, 2015 (Jesse Chavez).

Braves outfielder Matt Kemp left the game in the third inning after suffering an apparent leg injury while sliding into third base.

Atlanta was in control from the start against Washington starter Tanner Roark (6-4), who gave up two runs before he recorded an out and three total in the first inning.

ROCKIES 5, PIRATES 1: Ian Desmond hit his fourth home run of the season and rookie German Marquez pitched effectively into the sixth as Colorado won at Pittsburgh to snap a three-game skid.

Marquez (5-3) gave up one run and four hits in five-plus innings as the Rockies avoided being swept for the first time this season.

METS 9, CUBS 4: Curtis Granderson opened a five-run eighth inning with his 300th homer, a tiebreaking shot that helped host New York rally past Chicago .

Injury replacement Lucas Duda added a three-run homer off Hector Rondon, and T.J. Rivera capped the outburst with an RBI single for his third hit.

PADRES 4, REDS 2: Franchy Cordero’s go-ahead single in the seventh inning capped a comeback that included Hunter Renfroe’s two-run homer, sending San Diego to a sweep-completing victory at home.

Jhoulys Chacin (6-5) pitched seven innings, allowing five hits and two runs.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 7, RAYS 6: Russell Martin hit a tie-breaking home run in the bottom of the eighth to lift Toronto past visiting Tampa Bay.

Kendrys Morales homered among his two hits and drove in four runs for the Blue Jays, who won after giving up a three-run lead in the top of the eighth.

Trailing 6-3, the Rays tied it on Logan Morrison’s 19th homer, a two-run shot off reliever Joe Smith (3-0) and Derek Norris’ sacrifice fly.

Martin then connected for his sixth home run of the season off reliever Jose Alvarado (0-1) over the center-right-field fence in the bottom half.

INTERLEAGUE

MARLINS 11, ATHLETICS 6: Marcell Ozuna homered to start Miami’s comeback from an early four-run deficit, and the host Marlins completed a two-game sweep.

Ozuna hit his 17th home run to start the second inning, added a double and had three RBI.

Ichiro Suzuki had a pinch-hit single in the fifth for his 365th interleague hit, breaking Derek Jeter’s major league record.

ROYALS 7, GIANTS 2: Mike Moustakas hit his 18th home run leading off the second inning, Jorge Bonifacio and Lorenzo Cain followed with back-to-back shots in the third and Kansas City earned a two-game sweep at San Francisco.

Bonifacio finished with two hits and three RBI.

DIAMONDBACKS 2, TIGERS 1: Taijuan Walker pitched five sharp innings in his return from the disabled list, and visiting Arizona won its fourth straight game.

Walker (5-3) allowed a run and six hits in his first appearance since May 19. He had been out because of a blister on his right index finger.

