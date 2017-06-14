NEW HIRES

Jason Ready joined the Portland office of Milone & MacBroom Inc. as a project engineer, transportation.

Ready brings 11 years of experience in traffic engineering and municipal planning. He previously worked for Androscoggin Transportation Resource Center as a traffic engineer/transportation planner.

Payroll Management has hired Michael Caron as chief financial officer and director of human resources.

Caron is an accomplished payroll professional with experience in all areas of payroll and tax filing, He is also responsible for managing all human resources functions and initiatives as well as all accounting and tax functions of the company.

Michael Demmons joined Vreeland Marketing & Design as a new art director and accounting/human resources manager to its team.

Demmons brings experience in both corporate and agency environments, as well as freelance design.

Marti Northover joined Vreeland as accounting and human resources manager, bringing more than 20 years of experience in financial and personnel administration as well as systems and logistics management.

The Maine CPA Society has hired Trish Brigham as executive director.

Brigham brings experience in accounting and finance as well as nonprofit board and foundation administration.

Abigail Latulippe joined the staff of Sevee & Maher Engineers Inc. in Cumberland as a civil engineer.

Latulippe, of Freeport, is a 2017 graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering technology. She previously completed an internship with SME in which she conducted data analysis and assisted in preparing stormwater permitting documents.

Fluent IMC in Westbrook hired Bryan Roche as a public relations and digital strategist.

Roche brings 21/2 years’ experience with the University of Southern Maine.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.