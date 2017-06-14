BASEBALL

Sea Dogs’ early outburst delivers a win at Altoona

Tzu-Wei Lin’s three-run double helped spark a six-run second inning, and the Portland Sea Dogs held on for a 7-4 Eastern League victory over the Altoona Curve on Wednesday night in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Rafael Devers added a solo homer for Portland in the fourth.

Elih Villanueva (1-1) allowed four runs in six innings for the Sea Dogs. Bobby Poyner threw a scoreless ninth for his second save.

NECBL: Luke Bakula hit a go-ahead three-run double and the New Bedford Bay Sox (4-1) used a five-run ninth inning to rally to a 9-6 victory over the Mainers (2-5) at Sanford.

Jimmy Kerr hit a two-run homer for the Mainers in the fifth, and Ryan Hogan added a three-run double in the seventh that put them up 6-4.

TWILIGHT LEAGUE: Pete Stauber had two RBI and Patriot Insurance (3-0) scored in each of the first six innings on the way to a 7-5 win over Edge Academy (2-2) at South Portland.

• Kyle Reichart slammed a pair of three-run homers to power On Target (2-2) to a 9-3 win against Aero Heating & Ventilating (2-3) at Portland.

SMBL: Nathan Cyr scored the first run of the fifth inning, and singled home the last as Greely (1-0) batted around for six runs in a 13-4 win over host South Portland (1-1).

• Chris Vincent doubled home three runs to spark Portland to a 4-3 win and a doubleheader sweep at Windham. Portland won the first game, 2-0.

• Connor Sirois had an RBI grounder and Kolby Lambert a run-scoring single as Bonny Eagle (1-1) scored twice in the seventh at Gorham (0-1) to take a 5-3 victory.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Minnesota Vikings will induct Randy Moss into the team’s Ring of Honor during the upcoming season.

Moss electrified a stagnant franchise when he was drafted in 1998 and spent seven record-setting years in purple before being traded to Oakland.

• Cleveland Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, injured his left foot late in practice on Wednesday. He hobbled off the field and did not return.

Coach Hue Jackson said he would not know the extent of the injury until Garrett is examined by doctors.

TENNIS

STUTTGART OPEN: Roger Federer was beaten in his return from a two-month break, losing 2-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4 to German veteran Tommy Haas in the second round at Stuttgart, Germany.

The 39-year-old Haas, who is playing his last season, saved nine of the 12 break points he faced and converted two of his three chances to deal the Swiss great just his second defeat of the season.

Also, Philipp Kohlschreiber upset fifth-seeded Steve Johnson of the United States 7-6 (3), 5-7, 7-6 (6),

WIMBLEDON: David Goffin says he won’t play at Wimbledon as he continues to recover from an ankle injury that knocked him out of the French Open.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Rangers will buy out the final three years of Dan Girardi’s contract, ending the defenseman’s tenure in New York after 11 seasons.

The move will clear just under $2.9 million in salary-cap space next season and just under $1.9 million the two following years.

• Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson will be out about four months after surgery Wednesday to repair tendons in his left foot. The team is hopeful he will be ready for the start of next season.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.