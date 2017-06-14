The spokesman for a $50 million bond proposal in Maine says he’s cautiously optimistic that it passed muster with voters, but it’ll be several days before the vote tally is confirmed.

Spokesman Mike Saxl says a survey of results from several towns points to support for the sole measure on the statewide ballot. But he said it’s too early to celebrate, in part because of an extremely low turnout statewide. Saxl anticipated voter turnout of 10 percent or less.

Clerks have three days to report unofficial tallies to the secretary of state.

The proposal called for the Maine Technology Institute to distribute $45 million in grants for upgrades in aquaculture, marine technology, forestry and agriculture. The Small Enterprise Growth Fund would direct the remaining $5 million to small businesses.

Mainers generally support bond proposals, especially those aimed at economic development.

The bond had strong support in cities around the state.

Portland voters supported the proposal 80 percent to 20 percent. South Portland supported the bond 74 percent to 26 percent. Biddeford supported the bond 65 percent to 35 percent.

In Waterville, voters supported the proposal 75 percent to 25 percent. In Lewiston, voters supported the bond 62 percent to 38 percent.

And in Presque Isle, 62 percent of voters supported the bond, while 38 percent opposed it.

