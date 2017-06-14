A Windham man pleaded guilty to financial exploitation charges Wednesday morning, moments before his trial in Cumberland County Superior Court was due to start.

Theodore Thomes changed his plea to guilty on three counts of theft by deception. He also entered additional guilty pleas on six tax charges that were due to go to trial in August.

He was accused of bilking an elderly neighbor in Windham of about $300,000 in cash and other possessions. He also faces a tax bill of nearly $50,000 for understating his income, taking an improper deduction and receiving a refund to which he wasn’t entitled.

Thomes agreed to plead guilty in exchange for the state’s recommendation of sentences of six years on each of the theft by deception charges, with all but three years suspended. Those sentences will all run concurrently with sentences of nine months on each of the six tax charges, meaning Thomes will be in jail for three years and on probation for another three years if a judge accepts the deal in October.

Prosecutors said they plan to seek restitution of $300,000 for the elderly victim, plus payment of the state tax bill.

Prosecutors said Thomes charged the neighbor up to $2,000 a week to take him to the doctor and to other appointments, and for minor repairs to the elderly man’s home. They said Thomes eventually tried to restrict the man’s contact with relatives and then got the man to turn over $250,000 after Thomes threatened to sue or have the man declared incompetent if he didn’t pay the money.

Thomes is still on federal probation for illegal firearms possession in a case involving guns that he and his wife, Renee Thomes, took from the elderly neighbor while the man was hospitalized.

Thomes, who declined comment after the hearing on his change of plea, is expected to argue at his Oct. 19 sentencing that he doesn’t have the money to pay restitution.

A jury for the trial had already been selected Monday and testimony was expected to start at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, but instead Thomes, his lawyers and prosecutors met with Justice Andrew Horton to work out the plea deal.

Thomes had failed to show for earlier trials that were scheduled in November and March, arguing that he couldn’t travel from his home in the U.S. Virgin Islands because he was waiting to have hip surgery. His bail was eventually revoked and a warrant issued for his arrest.

Last month, a Superior Court judge refused to lower Thomes’ bail, which his lawyer had sought to allow him to get hip surgery in Maine before the trial that was supposed to begin Wednesday. His lawyer said Thomes might have to lie on a cot while the trial proceeded, but there was no cot in the courtroom when Thomes arrived on crutches Wednesday.

He sat on a normal wooden court chair through the nearly two-hour change of plea hearing, and then left the courtroom on his crutches.

Horton agreed to allow Thomes to return to the Virgin Islands for hip surgery, but warned him of dire consequences if he fails to show up for sentencing.

