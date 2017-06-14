Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said Wednesday he was optimistic about a path forward for Maine’s Katahdin Woods & Waters National Monument but stopped short reaffirming the land’s monument status.

“We’re going to look at it,” Zinke said. “If this is an indicator, I’d be pretty happy but we’ll look at it. I’m not going to make a decision until we go through it.”

Zinke is touring Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument during a three-day visit to Maine as part of a controversial Trump administration review of dozens of monuments nationwide.

“I’m an optimist,” Zinke said. “From what I hear I think all sides love the land, everyone appreciates public access and everyone appreciates that jobs matter. And who cannot say this is a beautiful site.”

Designated by President Obama last August, the 87,500-acre Katahdin Woods and Waters is one of roughly two dozen national monuments that the Department of Interior is reviewing for possible changes or even attempts at undoing the monument designations.

During his first day, Zinke was driving, hiking and paddling the monument east of Baxter State Park. He was scheduled to meet with local residents – both supporters and opponents – on Thursday.

On the first stop, Zinke spoke with Millinocket businessman Matt Polstein, who showed the Interior Secretary a new outdoor education center being built just outside of the monument by the Butler Foundation. A vocal monument advocate, Polstein said the Butler Foundation as well as his company, New England Outdoor Center, are investing heavily in the area because of the monument.

“We’re thrilled to be doing it but we are a little anxious about your review,” Polstein told Zinke. “Because obviously if something changes in terms of the context of the monument, that would not impact us here in a positive way in terms of the branding, the draw the monument brings to this area and the resources it adds.”

Zinke also spoke with several birders taking pictures and sound recordings near a waterway.

“It’s off to a good start but they need more infrastructure,” said Lance Benner, a Waterville native who now lives in California. “I don’t see any problems and, quite frankly, this area needs economic help,” said Benner, who added that he drove 2 ½ hours because of the monument.

During lunchtime, Zinke’s tour group stopped at a scenic overlook of Mount Katahdin in neighboring Baxter State Park. Lucas St. Clair, whose family donated the land to the National Park Service last year specifically for the monument designation, described the history of Baxter and pointed to the Appalachian Trail corridor.

On Tuesday, Zinke met with Maine Gov. Paul LePage, a formidable monument opponent who successfully lobbied the Trump administration to include Katahdin Woods and Waters in the national review. The site is the only monument under 100,000 acres among the more than two dozen under review.

This story will be updated.

