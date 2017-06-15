We are about to enter a period of moderate to high humidity along with a chance of showers, but getting there brings about a cool and damp day Friday.

Sail Boston arrives this weekend and some of you might be headed south to see the Parade of Sail. I foresee enough dry hours for you to enjoy the tall ships this weekend in Boston. Temperatures will be coolest Friday with highs only in the mid- to upper 60s, but they are going to return to hot later this weekend. Sunday’s highs could approach 90 with enough sun in Boston.

Showers Arrive Friday

Friday will be a cool day ahead of a warm front with temperatures only in the lower 60s. Skies, which have been picture-perfect blue the past couple of days, return to cloudy along with the risk of showers. The forecast radar has showers arriving in the morning, but the highest odds of rainfall occur after 9 a.m.

Outdoor activities may need to be moved indoors Friday. Highs will only be around 60, not a very June-like feel to the day. The flow of air off the water will keep it damp and you should not expect any sunshine.

Muggy With Light Winds Saturday

Saturday is the Parade of Sail in Boston with the tall ships traveling around the harbor and eventually ending up at their assigned berths. Early in the morning is the time of highest risk for any precipitation. If you are heading out early to get a good viewing spot, be aware there might be sprinkles. As the morning progresses look for just a lot of clouds, more humidity and warm, but not hot, temperatures in the mid-70s. Winds are going to be light, which would be an issue if the ships didn’t have other power besides sails.

Here in Maine the forecast is similar. Look for a few morning showers, an increase in humidity and temperatures nearing 70 or slightly higher. Coastal areas will likely struggle to get out of the 60s as the warm front remains just south of Maine.

Very Warm End To The Weekend

Sunday is a summer forecast. There will be high humidity and warm temperatures and I am forecasting temperatures to rise into the lower 80s. Some mid-80s or upper 80s are possible with enough breaks of sunshine. Interior York, Cumberland and Oxford counties will be the warmest. It will feel hot with the very strong June sun angle. This is the time of year you can easily get burned in well under an hour. Be sure to take sunscreen and a hat as you move about. If you don’t like the humidity you’ll need to wait until sometime Tuesday for a break. In other words, we have about a four- to five-day period of mugginess ahead.

