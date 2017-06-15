The Maine Federation of Farmers’ Markets offers information about dozens of markets where a wide variety of Maine produce, flowers, meat, cheese, bread, sweets, and even meals can be found.

Some options in Greater Portland include the Scarborough Farmers’ Market and the South Portland Farmers’ Market, both on Sundays and located in the parking lots of their respective town/city halls, the Portland Farmers’ Market in Monument Square on Wednesdays, and the Cumberland Farmers’ Market located at the Town Hall complex on Saturdays.

Go to the federation’s website for times, locations and a full list.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.