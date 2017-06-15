The Maine Federation of Farmers’ Markets offers information about dozens of markets where a wide variety of Maine produce, flowers, meat, cheese, bread, sweets, and even meals can be found.
Some options in Greater Portland include the Scarborough Farmers’ Market and the South Portland Farmers’ Market, both on Sundays and located in the parking lots of their respective town/city halls, the Portland Farmers’ Market in Monument Square on Wednesdays, and the Cumberland Farmers’ Market located at the Town Hall complex on Saturdays.
Go to the federation’s website for times, locations and a full list.