The schedule for Saturday’s state championship lacrosse games at Portland’s Fitzpatrick Stadium has been revised to accommodate Yarmouth High’s presence in both the boys’ and girls’ Class B games.
The Class B games now will be in the morning session. The Yarmouth girls will play defending champion Kennebunk at 10 a.m., with the Yarmouth boys facing Cape Elizabeth at 12:30 p.m.
In Class A, the defending champion Messalonskee girls will play Massabesic at 3:30 p.m., with the defending champion Scarborough boys facing Brunswick at 6 p.m.
Both Class A games and the Class B girls’ game are rematches of the 2016 title games.