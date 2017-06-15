The schedule for Saturday’s state championship lacrosse games at Portland’s Fitzpatrick Stadium has been revised to accommodate Yarmouth High’s presence in both the boys’ and girls’ Class B games.

The Class B games now will be in the morning session. The Yarmouth girls will play defending champion Kennebunk at 10 a.m., with the Yarmouth boys facing Cape Elizabeth at 12:30 p.m.

In Class A, the defending champion Messalonskee girls will play Massabesic at 3:30 p.m., with the defending champion Scarborough boys facing Brunswick at 6 p.m.

Both Class A games and the Class B girls’ game are rematches of the 2016 title games.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.