The National Endowment for the Arts is giving more than $850,000 in grant money to support art programs around Maine.

U.S. Sens. Susan Collins, a Republican, and Angus King, an independent, say the grants will support programs involving public art, museums and performances. The senators say the funding will help “encourage future generations of artists” in the state.

Most of the money will go to the Augusta-based Maine Arts Commission, which will receive a little more than $740,000. Other grants include a $10,000 award to L.A. Public Theatre in Lewiston and $20,000 to support SPACE Gallery in Portland. The money for SPACE will help support an artist residency program.

The grants are part of $82 million in nationwide awards from the NEA.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.