NEW YORK — Bryce Harper hit a home run so hard Thursday night that it twice sailed over the head of Mets right fielder Jay Bruce, propelling Gio Gonzalez and the Washington Nationals past New York, 8-3.

Harper lined a solo drive in the first inning that sailed about a dozen rows deep into the seats. The ball ricocheted out of the stands in a hurry and Bruce couldn’t catch the rebound, the carom flying far onto the grass.

Harper’s 17th home run left the bat at 116.3 mph, his hardest-hit ball since Statcast began tracking in 2015.

Daniel Murphy added three more hits against his former team and Michael A. Taylor hit the Nationals’ league-leading 100th home run to cap a five-run fifth. Manager Dusty Baker won on his 68th birthday and Gonzalez improved to 10-1 at Citi Field.

BREWERS 6, CARDINALS 4: Keon Broxton and Eric Thames homered to lift Milwaukee at St. Louis.

Thames’ 18th of the season off Cardinals closer Seung Hwan Oh (1-3) in the ninth barely skimmed over the right-field wall and broke a 4-4 tie as the Brewers won their second straight series against the Cardinals. Milwaukee had gone 0-15-2 in the previous 17 series.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WHITE SOX 5, ORIOLES 2: Rookie Matt Davidson homered for the fourth straight game, then doubled and scored in a four-run sixth inning to lead Chicago at home and handing Baltimore its seventh loss in eight games.

Davidson hit a solo homer in the fourth, his 14th home run this season. He became the first White Sox player to go deep in four straight games since Alex Rios in April 2013.

TWINS 6, MARINERS 2: Chris Gimenez homered twice for the first time in his big league career, Eduardo Escobar sparked a five-run first inning with a two-run shot, and Minnesota won at Minneapolis.

Jose Berrios (6-1) pitched a career-best eight innings to win his third straight start. He struck out six, and yielded two runs and five hits.

TIGERS 5, RAYS 3: Miguel Cabrera’s two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning gave Detroit a victory at home.

The score was 3-3 entering the ninth, but Alex Avila singled off Tommy Hunter (0-2) with one out. Andrew Romine then pinch ran and trotted home when Cabrera hit his seventh career game-ending homer into the stands in right field.

INTERLEAGUE

INDIANS 12, DODGERS 5: Pinch-hitter Lonnie Chisenhall connected for a three-run homer and had five RBI as Cleveland won at home to salvage the finale of a three-game series.

NOTES

YANKEES: Pitcher CC Sabathia went on the 10-day disabled list after being diagnosed with a left hamstring strain that could sideline him for at least four weeks.

ATHLETICS: Pitching coach Curt Young was fired by Oakland and bullpen coach Scott Emerson was promoted to the position.

METS: Pitcher Matt Harvey will be sidelined for several weeks with a stress injury to the scapula bone in the right shoulder, the latest setback to a career already slowed by Tommy John surgery and a Thoracic Outlet Syndrome operation.

• The team plans to extend the netting that protects fans to far beyond the dugouts at Citi Field.

MARK IRVINGS was picked to replace Fredric Horowitz as Major League Baseball’s independent arbitrator.

