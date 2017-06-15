A Lincoln man escaped from his car Thursday night after it struck a guardrail and caught fire on Interstate 95 in Argyle.

Samuel Theobold, 31, of Lincoln was heading south toward Bangor when he lost control of his 2015 Toyota sedan. His car struck a guardrail and continued about 150 feet into the median before landing in a ditch where it caught fire.

Theobold climbed out of the burning wreckage on his own, suffering small cuts and bruises. State police said he was wearing a seatbelt, which likely saved his life.

That section of Interstate 95 was shut down after the fire, which had flames as high as the Argyle Road overpass and set trees on fire. The accident was reported around 6:10 p.m.

