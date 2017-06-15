EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Markelle Fultz wants to be the first player chosen in the NBA draft next week, either by the Boston Celtics or whatever team ends up with their No. 1 pick.

Just in case he isn’t, he also wants the Los Angeles Lakers to know what they can get at No. 2.

Fultz went through an hour-long private workout for the Lakers on Thursday before meeting with the team’s top brass at their training complex. The Maryland-born, University of Washington product is generally expected to be the top pick, but he has stayed in close contact with the Lakers since the draft combine.

“It was a family decision,” Fultz said of his willingness to work out for Los Angeles. “Giving everybody the opportunity. Never know where I might land, so I just wanted to see how it is out here.”

Fultz didn’t have to work out for anyone at all, and some consensus No. 1 picks choose to work out only for the top team. The Celtics already hosted Fultz, but Fultz said he isn’t afraid of a little extra scrutiny.

“I’m blessed to play the game,” Fultz said, still wearing his gray Lakers workout gear. “I’d like to go (No.) 1, but wherever I land is where I go.”

BILL RUSSELL will be honored with the “Lifetime Achievement Award” during the first NBA Awards.

The Hall of Fame center and 11-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics will be given the award by the NBA and Turner Sports

The awards show will be June 26 in New York and will be televised by TNT.

NUGGETS: Arturas Karnisovas has been promoted from assistant general manager to general manager, and Tim Connelly was bumped up to a new role as the team’s president of basketball operations.

Karnisovas and Connelly joined the franchise in 2013 and have worked together to build a young core of players that includes Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and Juancho Hernangomez.

CLIPPERS: The city council in Inglewood, California, unanimously approved an exclusive negotiating agreement with the Clippers that could lead to the construction of an arena for the NBA team across the street from the future home of the NFL’s Chargers and Rams.

The arena would be privately funded, said Gillian Zucker, the Clippers’ president of business operations.

PACERS: Paul George is committed to playing for Indiana next season.

After that, it’s anybody’s guess.

The four-time All-Star forward, who can become a free agent in 2018, provided clarity on his short-term plan before playing in a charity softball game just a short walk away from the only NBA arena he’s called home.

“I am a Pacer. I am under contract and I intend to play,” he said.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.