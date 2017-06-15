Brandin Cooks has impressed so far in minicamps in OTAs with the New England Patriots by most accounts. In padless practices, his speed has been evident as he works to incorporate himself into a new passing game.

When it comes to transitioning to a new culture with a new team, Cooks is excelling as well. Just look at him talk about his impressions of his new team, and find all the classic Bill Belichick buzzwords and phrases in there.

“Each person, individually, doing their job and not worrying about anything else,” said Cooks when asked what stands out to him about the Patriots by Mike Reiss of ESPN. Paying attention to your job is very important here.”

That’s some classic Belichick-speak right there – two mentions of doing your job.

Cooks projects to bring an element of electricity to the passing game – both as a deep threat, and a guy who can get loose and wreak havoc in the open field.

Belichick had some high praise for Cooks.

“Well, Brandin’s worked hard. Definitely, he has some skill,” Belichick said.

“(It is) a transition for him. He’s working hard to make it. Again, we’ll see how it goes when we get into a more competitive situation, but he learns well. It looks like he’s been able to do some multiple things, but we’ll see how all of that transfers in training camp.”

Fans will get their first look at how Cooks looks in real football situations when the Patriots return for training camp at the end of July.

GIANTS: New York signed first-round draft pick Evan Engram, the speedy tight end who coaches believe will be a tough matchup for opposing defenses.

The Mississippi product is the last of the team’s six draft picks to sign. The 23rd pick overall, Engram got a four-year deal that will pay him just under $11 million.

BROWNS: No. 1 overall draft pick Myles Garrett missed the final practice of Browns minicamp and it’s still not known when he’ll be back.

He was kept off the field with a left foot injury that is still being examined. The team had been expected to provide an update on Garrett, but the only new development is that he’s still undergoing evaluation.

• Cleveland signed rookie tight end David Njoku, one of its three first-round draft picks.

The deal is projected to be worth $9.5 million and also includes a $5.06 million signing bonus.

VIKINGS: Coach Mike Zimmer is optimistic that all the problems surrounding a detached retina in his right eye are behind him.

If he keeps progressing, Zimmer said, a ninth surgery on the eye should not be necessary. Zimmer said that he was told the retina is “perfect” and that his doctor “would be absolutely shocked” if the coach experienced a recurrence of the issues that have plagued him for the last nine months.

“I’m not out of the woods totally, but it’s nice we’re progressing the right way, and maybe number nine surgery doesn’t show up,” Zimmer said on the final day of Vikings minicamp.

