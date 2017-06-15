Biddeford police on Thursday identified a man whose body was found Monday morning in the parking lot of a downtown apartment building.

Devan Smith, 23, was found shortly after 6 a.m. Monday by residents who then called 911 to report the discovery. Smith, whose last known address was on Mussey Road in Scarborough, was found outside of 24 State St., police said.

Biddeford police characterized the death as unexplained but not suspicious. Smith’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as part of the investigation.

Further details about the incident, including Smith’s cause of death, are not being released while the investigation continues, according to Biddeford police.

