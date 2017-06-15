MELBOURNE, Australia — Rebel Wilson on Thursday won a defamation trial against a magazine publisher that the Australian actress accused of costing her Hollywood roles through articles that claimed she lied about her age, origins of her first name and her upbringing in Sydney.

The Victoria state Supreme Court jury deliberated for two days before delivering its verdict against Bauer Media, publisher of Australian magazines Woman’s Day, Australian Women’s Weekly, NW and OK.

Justice John Dixon will decide how much money to award the actress, best known for her work in comedies “Pitch Perfect” and “Bridesmaids.”

