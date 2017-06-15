BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox said reliever Tyler Thornburg will have season-ending right shoulder surgery.

Thornburg, a right-hander, will be treated in St. Louis for thoracic outlet syndrome. The condition results from the compression of nerves or blood vessels between the neck and the armpit.

Thornburg hasn’t pitched for Boston since he was acquired in an offseason trade with the Brewers for Travis Shaw.

In five seasons with Milwaukee, Thornburg had a 14-9 record with 13 saves and a 2.87 ERA in 144 career appearances.

He’s expected to be ready for the 2018 season.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.