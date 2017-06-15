BASEBALL

Altoona scores early, defeats Sea Dogs, 7-1

The Altoona Curve rapped Portland starter Trey Ball for five earned runs and eight hits in four innings Thursday and rolled to a 7-1 win over the Sea Dogs at Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Jerrick Suiter added a two-run homer in the eighth for Altoona. Curve starter Alex McRae (5-2) went seven innings, allowing one run on four hits, striking out five.

Ball’s record fell to 1-6.

The Sea Dogs totaled five hits, two by Rafael Devers, including a solo home run in the fourth inning. Devers has 12 home runs, 40 RBI and is hitting .308.

Portland travels to Akron for a series starting at 6:05 p.m. Friday.

GOLF

LPGA: Brooke Henderson shot an 8-under 63 to top the leaderboard in the Meijer Classic at Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Henderson, a 19-year-old Canadian, eagled the par-5 eighth hole and had six birdies in a bogey-free round. She won the major KPMG Women’s PGA Championship last year and has three tour victories.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Everton spent nearly $70 million to buy Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and Ajax captain Davy Klaassen, showing its financial clout as the club looks to narrow the gap to the big six in England.

Pickford joined for a club-record fee that could rise to $38.3 million, making him the third-most expensive goalkeeper of all time, and Everton’s Dutch coach, Ronald Koeman, brought in Klassen, an attacking midfielder, for $31 million.

MLS: Cyle Larin of Orlando City was arrested on a charge of drunken driving, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

MOTORSPORTS

XFINITY SERIES: Sam Hornish Jr. will drive three races for Team Penske this summer.

Hornish will drive the No. 22 Discount Tire Ford Mustang at Iowa Speedway on June 24 and July 29. He also will race the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Aug. 12.

COLLEGES

FIELD HOCKEY: The University of Maine announced its recruits for the upcoming season.

The Black Bears added Lydia Dexter, a midfielder from Messalonskee High in Oakland, and Brooke Sulinski, a forward from Old Town High.

Dexter had 38 goals and was a two-time All-State selection, and Sulinski was a three-time All-State selection.

Maine also chose Hana Davis of Sawwassen, British Columbia, and Cassandra Mascarenhas of Mississauga, Ontario, two backs involved with the Canadian national program.

BASEBALL: Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich, the team’s top pitcher who as a teenager pleaded guilty to molesting a 6-year-old girl, won’t accompany the Beavers to the College World Series.

TENNIS

STUTTGART OPEN: Jerzy Janowicz advanced to the quarterfinals by beating second-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (4), 6-3 in Germany.

Janowicz will next play Benoit Paire, who defeated Peter Gojowczyk, 6-2, 6-4.

BOXING

CHAMPION CHARGED: Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder was charged with marijuana possession in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

CYCLING

TOUR OF SLOVENIA: Mark Cavendish, who had mononucleosis, returned to the sport for the first time since March, and hopes he can start the Tour de France next month.

