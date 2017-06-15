The search resumed Thursday morning for two boaters presumed dead after their boat capsized in an Aroostook County lake.

The Maine Warden Service is looking for Eric Sherwood, 43, and Mark Chambers, 53, who were last seen Tuesday when their boat overturned in choppy waters on Square Lake. The body of another man has already been recovered and a fourth man survived and was found onshore Wednesday morning.

A game warden pilot is scanning from the air to evaluate the water surface and any points of interest for divers, according to the warden service. The warden service dive team will use side scan sonar Thursday to search areas of the lake bottom.

Game wardens, divers and a warden service aircraft have been at Square Lake, which is near Eagle Lake, since early Wednesday searching for the boaters. Water surface temperatures of 58 degrees and high winds have made the search difficult.

The four men had been fishing in a 12-foot boat with a motor and planned to fish the passage between Square Lake and Eagle Lake Tuesday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, the boat began to take on water during very windy conditions, the warden service said. The men clung to the drifting boat until dark. Charles Guidmond, 23, of Fort Fairfield was wearing a life jacket and eventually made his way to shore. The body of Martin Chambers, 56, was recovered by game wardens Wednesday afternoon in shallow water between Salmon Point and Goddard Cove on the lake’s southeastern shore.

Wardens say it is presumed that Sherwoood and Mark Chambers were not wearing life jackets and did not survive the cold water temperatures. Mark and Martin Chambers are brothers, the warden service said.

This incident brings Maine’s boating-related deaths this year to 10.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.